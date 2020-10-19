TRURO – A driver was seriously injured after their SUV slammed into a tree in Truro Monday morning. It happened after 10:30 AM on Old County Road south of Prince Valley Road. The victim was extricatred from the wreckage and taken to the Marconi site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Truro Police.
Driver seriously injured after SUV plows into tree in Truro
October 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
