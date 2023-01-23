You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis

Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis

January 23, 2023



HYANNIS – Just after 11 AM Monday, a vehicle appeared to have run into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of High School Road Ext. and North Street in Hyannis. The Hyannis FD issued a trauma alert for the driver of the SUV. High School Road Ext. was closed until the scene was cleared Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 