Driver seriously injured after vehicle crashes into rear of tractor-trailer in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Just after 11 AM Monday, a vehicle appeared to have run into the back of a tractor-trailer at the intersection of High School Road Ext. and North Street in Hyannis. The Hyannis FD issued a trauma alert for the driver of the SUV. High School Road Ext. was closed until the scene was cleared Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN