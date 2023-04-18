BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured when the vehicle struck a tree in Bourne. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Monday at the rotary by the State Police Barracks on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash at rotary in Bourne
April 17, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
