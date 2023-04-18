You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash at rotary in Bourne

Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash at rotary in Bourne

April 17, 2023

MassDOT/CWN

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured when the vehicle struck a tree in Bourne. The crash happened shortly before 10:30 PM Monday at the rotary by the State Police Barracks on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge. The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

