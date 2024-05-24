You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Barnstable

Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Barnstable

May 24, 2024



BARNSTABLE – A car struck a tree in Barnstable seriously injuring the driver. The crash happened about 1:30 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 6A) at Stoney Point Road near the U.S. Post Office. Firefighters extricated the driver of the Honda Accord who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 