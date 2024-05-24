Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Barnstable





BARNSTABLE – A car struck a tree in Barnstable seriously injuring the driver. The crash happened about 1:30 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 6A) at Stoney Point Road near the U.S. Post Office. Firefighters extricated the driver of the Honda Accord who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

