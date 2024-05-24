BARNSTABLE – A car struck a tree in Barnstable seriously injuring the driver. The crash happened about 1:30 PM Friday on Main Street (Route 6A) at Stoney Point Road near the U.S. Post Office. Firefighters extricated the driver of the Honda Accord who was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Barnstable
May 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Plymouth Police Department Frustrated With Juvenile Bicycle Activity
- Barnstable County Provides Update On ARPA Funding
- Scientists Spot First Great White Sharks of 2024 Season
- CCRTA Applauds Driver Who Helped Victim of Centerville Stabbing
- Cape And Islands District Attorney’s Office Launches New Website
- Barnstable To Discuss Financing Tools For Downtown Improvement
- Eversource Completes First Leg Of Cape Infrastructure Upgrade
- Island Dispensaries Suing State Cannabis Board
- Provincetown Invites Community Members To Join Fourth Of July Parade
- Another Right Whale Dead Off Nova Scotia
- Pair Federally Charged For Witness Murder Conspiracy
- Election Recaps From Tuesday: Bourne Select Board Chair Stays On, Contested Harwich School Committee Race Decided
- Sailors Prepare To Celebrate Memorial Day On The Waves At This Weekend’s Figawi Race