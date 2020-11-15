You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Falmouth

Driver seriously injured in car vs tree crash in Falmouth

November 14, 2020

FALMOUTH – A car struck a tree in Falmouth sometime before 9:30 PM Saturday evening. The crash happened on Locustfield Road. The driver was taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

