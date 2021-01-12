WEST BARNSTABLE – Just before 4 PM Tuesday there was a single vehicle crash in West Barnstable. A Mercedes-Benz coupe struck a tree on Route 149 just south of Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Southbound traffic on Route 149 was detoured until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver seriously injured in car vs tree in West Barnstable
January 12, 2021
WEST BARNSTABLE – Just before 4 PM Tuesday there was a single vehicle crash in West Barnstable. A Mercedes-Benz coupe struck a tree on Route 149 just south of Osterville/West Barnstable Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Southbound traffic on Route 149 was detoured until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
