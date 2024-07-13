You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in collision with tractor trailer on Route 6 in Sandwich

Driver seriously injured in collision with tractor trailer on Route 6 in Sandwich

July 13, 2024

SANDWICH – A driver was seriously injured in a collision with a tractor-trailer in Sandwich around 8:15 AM Saturday. The crash happened on the westbound offramp to Route 130 (Exit 59). Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver who was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. The Mass State Police truck team is investigating the cause of the crash.

