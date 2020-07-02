You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in crash in Centerville

Driver seriously injured in crash in Centerville

July 2, 2020

CENTERVILLE – A woman was seriously injured when her car reportedly struck a tree in Centerville around 4:15 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Shootflying Hill Road near Annabelle Point Road. The victim was taken to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire headquarters to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

