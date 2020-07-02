CENTERVILLE – A woman was seriously injured when her car reportedly struck a tree in Centerville around 4:15 PM Thursday afternoon. The crash happened on Shootflying Hill Road near Annabelle Point Road. The victim was taken to the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills fire headquarters to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Driver seriously injured in crash in Centerville
July 2, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
