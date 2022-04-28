DENNIS – A driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash about 8:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on the Exit 78B ramp from Route 6 to Route 134. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver seriously injured in crash in Dennis
April 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Poll: Older People Fret Less About Aging in Place
- Cape Cod Fire, Police Departments Granted Money for AEDs
- Yarmouth Road Project Plan Up for Public Comment
- Right Whale Spotted With Calf Off Outer Cape Cod
- Falmouth Road Race Scaled Back to 10,000 Participants
- Harris Positive for COVID-19, Biden Not a ‘Close Contact’
- Elon Musk to Buy Twitter for $44B and Take It Private
- Senator Cyr to be Honorary Chair for Arts Foundation’s Prelude to Summer
- Red Cross Working to Install Free Smoke Alarms
- Barnstable County Assembly Agrees to $10M in ARPA Funds for Towns
- 4C’s Hosts Entrepreneurial Course Amid COVID Recovery
- Monomoy School Superintendent Offered Contract Renewal
- Russian Advance in Ukraine Slow; US Says Moscow ‘Is Failing’