You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured in crash in Dennis

Driver seriously injured in crash in Dennis

April 27, 2022

DENNIS – A driver was seriously injured in a single vehicle crash about 8:15 PM Wednesday evening. The crash happened on the Exit 78B ramp from Route 6 to Route 134. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 