Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

Driver seriously injured in crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

September 24, 2021

SANDWICH – A driver was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth following a crash in Sandwich. The crash happened sometime after 10 PM Friday on Route 6 westbound near Exit 63 (old exit 4). The vehicle crashed into the woods in the median. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

