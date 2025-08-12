Driver seriously injured in overnight rollover crash in Bourne

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 1:25 AM, Officers from the Bourne Police Department responded to Route 28 (Macarthur Blvd.) Southbound, just prior to Brigadoone Rd. for a reported roll over motor vehicle crash involving a 2014 Ford Escape.

Officers arrived on scene and located the 21-year-old male operator from Whitman, MA, with what appeared to be possible serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The operator was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. Officers had to shut down Macarthur Blvd from 0125 hours until 0323 hours as the vehicle came to rest on its roof across both lanes of travel.

Officers were able to determine that the vehicle was headed south and veered off the right side of the road, striking a fire hydrant and then a large tree. This caused the vehicle to roll over and land in the middle of Macarthur Blvd., approximately 129 feet from the point of impact with the hydrant. The crash is still under investigation, pending possible criminal charges. Drug impairment (marijuana) is believed to be a factor.