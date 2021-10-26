MASHPEE – A pickup truck rolled over after a collision with another vehicle in Mashpee around 10 AM Tuesday. A Mashpee Fire unit came upon the scene on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Algonquin Avenue. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not able to fly due to weather so the victim was transported to a local hospital. The other driver was evaluated by EMTs. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Mashpee
October 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
