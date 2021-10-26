Driver seriously injured in rollover crash in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A pickup truck rolled over after a collision with another vehicle in Mashpee around 10 AM Tuesday. A Mashpee Fire unit came upon the scene on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Algonquin Avenue. Firefighters had to extricate the driver from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not able to fly due to weather so the victim was transported to a local hospital. The other driver was evaluated by EMTs. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. Further details were not immediately available.