FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a utility pole in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 7;30 PM on West Main Street (Route 28) near St. Barnabas Church. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Eversource was called to check the pole. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Driver suffers serious injuries in car vs pole crash in Falmouth
August 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
