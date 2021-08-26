You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver suffers serious injuries in car vs pole crash in Falmouth

Driver suffers serious injuries in car vs pole crash in Falmouth

August 25, 2021

FALMOUTH – A driver was seriously injured after his vehicle collided with a utility pole in Falmouth. It happened sometime after 7;30 PM on West Main Street (Route 28) near St. Barnabas Church. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital under a trauma alert. Eversource was called to check the pole. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

