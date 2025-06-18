BOURNE – A car struck a tree in Bourne sometime after 10 PM Tuesday. It happened on County Road near Bennets Neck Drive. The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Driver taken to hospital after car strikes tree in Bourne
June 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
