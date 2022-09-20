CENTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Centerville shortly after 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Old Stage Road near Nottingham Drive. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Eversource was called to the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area for an extended time. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Driver taken to hospital after car vs pole crash in Centerville
September 20, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
