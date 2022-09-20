You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver taken to hospital after car vs pole crash in Centerville

Driver taken to hospital after car vs pole crash in Centerville

September 20, 2022

CENTERVILLE – A car struck a utility pole in Centerville shortly after 8:30 AM Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Old Stage Road near Nottingham Drive. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The pole was snapped and Eversource was called to the scene. Traffic delays were likely in the area for an extended time. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 