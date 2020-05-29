You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in Brewster

Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in Brewster

May 28, 2020

BREWSTER – Brewster Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday evening. The crash happened on West Gate Road around 8:20 PM. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

