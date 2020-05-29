BREWSTER – Brewster Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash Thursday evening. The crash happened on West Gate Road around 8:20 PM. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver taken to hospital after rollover crash in Brewster
May 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
