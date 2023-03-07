YARMOUTH – A rollover traffic crash was reported in Yarmouth around 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Wild Hunter Road in Yarmouth Port. Firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle to get the driver out. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver taken to hospital after Yarmouth Port rollover crash
March 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Right Whale Sightings Prompt Cape Cod Canal Closure
- Cape Cod Healthcare Holding Blood Drives Throughout March
- Strawberry Hill Road Sewer Work Continues March 7
- Cape Cod Commission, Woods Hole Group Presenting Low-Lying Road Designs
- Maine Lobstermen Have Slower Year Amid Industry Challenges
- AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Recruits For Twenty-Fifth Year
- Arts Foundation Named Cape Cod’s Official Arts Agency
- OpenCape Announces Price Reductions, Expansions
- Sunday Journal – CCRTA Investigating EV Expansion
- Sunday Journal – New Report Highlights Local Services’ Economic Impact
- Sunday Journal – New Zoning for Downtown Hyannis
- Barnstable County, Cape Cod Commission Working to Address Digital Needs
- Schedule Released For County-Wide Household Hazardous Waste Disposal Events