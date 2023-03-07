You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver taken to hospital after Yarmouth Port rollover crash

Driver taken to hospital after Yarmouth Port rollover crash

March 6, 2023



YARMOUTH – A rollover traffic crash was reported in Yarmouth around 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Wild Hunter Road in Yarmouth Port. Firefighters had to stabilize the vehicle to get the driver out. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 