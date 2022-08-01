HARWICH – Around 4:30 Monday the female driver of a Toyota Camry reportedly pulled out from Smith Street plowing into a Jeep SUV heading north on Depot Road West, pushing the Jeep into a tree. The Camry allegedly left the scene and ended up in Dennis at the Ocean State Job Lot parking lot. The Camry driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Harwich Police will be sending her a summons for Operating under the influence of liquor and Leaving the scene of property damage.
Photos by Jake O’Callaghan/CWN
Driver to face OUI charges after Harwich crash
August 1, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
