WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a single vehicle crash in West Barnstable around 12:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened in the area of 590 Main Street (Route 6A). The victim had to be extricated from the wreckage. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Driver transported to Cape Cod Hospital after crash on Route 6A in West Barnstable
July 7, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
