HARWICH – Firefighters had to extricate the driver of a vehicle following a rollover crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened about 8:30 AM at the intersection of Sisson Road and Gilbert Lane. A Nissan Pathfinder was on its side and firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the occupant. Fortunately the injuries did not appear life-threatening. The driver of a small sedan also appeared to have escaped serious injury. The crash is under investigation by Harwich Police.
Photos by Craig S. Chadwick/CWN
Driver trapped after Harwich rollover crash
January 1, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
