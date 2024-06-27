BOURNE – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after a vehicle rolled over into the woods in Bourne. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) near Clay Pond Road sometime before 11:30 PM Wednesday. The victim was evaluated at the scene by EMTs.
Driver trapped after rollover crash in Bourne
June 26, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
