Driver trapped after rollover crash in Bourne

June 26, 2024

BOURNE – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after a vehicle rolled over into the woods in Bourne. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) near Clay Pond Road sometime before 11:30 PM  Wednesday. The victim was evaluated at the scene by EMTs.

