Driver uninjured after car snaps utility pole in Falmouth

August 16, 2020


FALMOUTHAt 8:38 AM, Falmouth police officers responded to a report of a car that had struck a utility pole. The crash happened on Turner Road near Hidden Pond Way/ There were no injuries.
Photos by Falmouth Police/CWN

