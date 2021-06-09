FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a utility pole before going into the woods in Falmouth Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Currier Road by McCarthy Road. The driver was out of the car when rescuers arrived. The pole was sheared and wires brought down knocking out power to 83 Eversource customers in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which was likely to keep Currier Road closed for an extended time.
Driver uninjured after car vs pole crash in Falmouth
June 8, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
