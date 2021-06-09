You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver uninjured after car vs pole crash in Falmouth

Driver uninjured after car vs pole crash in Falmouth

June 8, 2021

FALMOUTH – A car crashed into a utility pole before going into the woods in Falmouth Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Currier Road by McCarthy Road. The driver was out of the car when rescuers arrived. The pole was sheared and wires brought down knocking out power to 83 Eversource customers in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which was likely to keep Currier Road closed for an extended time.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 