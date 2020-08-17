You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver uninjured after vehicle ends up on roof in Truro

Driver uninjured after vehicle ends up on roof in Truro

August 17, 2020

Tim Caldwell/CWN

TRURO – The driver of a Subaru Outback escaped injury after the vehicle ended up on its roof in a drive way off Longnook Road in Truro. The crash happened sometime after 9 AM Monday morning. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and was evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Truro Police.

