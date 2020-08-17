TRURO – The driver of a Subaru Outback escaped injury after the vehicle ended up on its roof in a drive way off Longnook Road in Truro. The crash happened sometime after 9 AM Monday morning. The driver was out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and was evaluated at the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Truro Police.
Driver uninjured after vehicle ends up on roof in Truro
August 17, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
