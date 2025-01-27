HARWICH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled onto its side in Harwich shortly before 8 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Chase Street. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls on it side in Harwich
January 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Regional Homelessness Programs Receive $2.7 Million Boost
- Sections Of Route 28 To Close For Sewer Construction
- Heroes In Transition Elects New Executive Director
- Cape And Islands United Way Has New Board Member
- Trump Orders Release Of JFK, RFK and MLK Assassination Records
- Purdue Pharma and owners to pay $7.4 billion in settlement to lawsuits over the toll of OxyContin
- Environmentalists Say Trump’s Energy Order Would Subvert the Endangered Species Act
- LISTEN: “Passport to Rome” Concert with Music Director Candidate Darko Butorac
- Connecticut Man Sentenced for Martha’s Vineyard Bank Robbery
- Habitat Seeking Donations To Match Donor Benefitting Outer Cape House
- Barnstable Invites Public To Discuss Sewer Expansion
- Gov. Healey Files FY26 Budget Targeting Affordability and Transportation
- ARL Issues Bird Flu Pet Precautions