Driver uninjured after vehicle rolls on it side in Harwich

January 26, 2025

HARWICH – A driver escaped injury after their vehicle rolled onto its side in Harwich shortly before 8 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Chase Street. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

