Drivers escape serious injury after head-on crash in Yarmouth

February 8, 2023

YARMOUTH – Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in Yarmouth sometime after 10 AM Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Station Avenue at the ramp to Route 6 eastbound. Two people were able to get out of the vehicles but were transported to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.

