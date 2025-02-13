YARMOUTH – At about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon A Kia SUV and a Volkswagen sedan appeared to have collided head-on at Station Avenue and Whites Path in Yarmouth. Despite the damage, there were no injuries reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Drivers uninjured after head-in crash in Yarmouth
February 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
