Drivers uninjured after head-in crash in Yarmouth

February 13, 2025



YARMOUTH – At about 3:30 PM Thursday afternoon A Kia SUV and a Volkswagen sedan appeared to have collided head-on at Station Avenue and Whites Path in Yarmouth. Despite the damage, there were no injuries reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

