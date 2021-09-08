Drug paraphernalia, shotgun seized in Eastham raid



EASTHAM – On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the Eastham Police Department received information regarding the illegal sale of narcotics and illegal possession of a firearm at 720 Herring Brook Road. After an extensive follow‐up investigation by Eastham Police Detectives and Officers, a search warrant was obtained from the Orleans District Court authorizing the search of 720 Herring Brook Road. Due to the dangerous nature of executing a search warrant for a firearm, the Cape Cod Regional Swat Team was called in to assist. At approximately 1:30am on September 8, 2021, the Eastham Police Department and Cape Cod Regional Swat team executed the search warrant at 720 Herring Brook Road. Two individuals were given commands to exit the residence and did so compliantly. Both were detained so that the residence could be searched. While the Cape Cod Regional Swat Team was clearing the residence to ensure there were no other occupants, members observed chemicals, glass bottles, funnels, and other equipment that were consistent with the manufacturing of drugs such as methamphetamine. A loaded 12 gauge shot gun, with ammunition, was also located within the residence. Due to the extremely volatile and dangerous environment created by chemically manufacturing narcotics, all officers were evacuated from the residence and a perimeter was established.

As a result of the initial search, one of the occupants of the residence, Mr. Gregory Stratton, age 42, was placed under arrest for one count of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of illegal possession of a stun gun.

At this time a second search warrant was applied for and obtained from the Orleans District Court with the updated narcotics information obtained by the Cape Cod Regional Swat Team’s observations. The Drug Enforcement Administration Clandestine Lab Team was contacted and responded to assist with the execution of the updated warrant. At approximately 11:30 AM on September 8, 2021, the second search warrant was executed at 720 Herring Brook Road by Eastham Police and members of the Drug Enforcement Administration Clandestine Lab Team. Lab Team members located chemicals in the basement which are believed to be used to manufacture Dimethyltryptamine. These chemicals were removed from the basement and samples were taken for lab testing. The proper disposal of the chemicals was then arranged.

A complete search of the residence produced additional narcotics, packaging materials, and other items consistent with the sale of narcotics. This is an open and active investigation. Additional charges are likely.

The Orleans Police Department and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.