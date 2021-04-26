BOURNE – Bourne and Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighters were called to the Barnstable House of Corrections on Sheriff’s Place after a report of smoke in the facility. On arrival a clothes dryer was discovered to have caught fire. The fire was quickly put out the smoke ventilated. There were no injuries to Sheriff personnel or inmates.
Dryer fire causes smoke at Barnstable House of Corrections
April 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
