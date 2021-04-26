You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dryer fire causes smoke at Barnstable House of Corrections

Dryer fire causes smoke at Barnstable House of Corrections

April 26, 2021

BOURNE – Bourne and Joint Base Cape Cod Firefighters were called to the Barnstable House of Corrections on Sheriff’s Place after a report of smoke in the facility. On arrival a clothes dryer was discovered to have caught fire. The fire was quickly put out the smoke ventilated. There were no injuries to Sheriff personnel or inmates.

