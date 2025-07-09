HARWICH – Harwich Animal Control shared this video of ducklings being rescued from a storm drain in Harwich on Tuesday as their frantic mother watched nearby.
Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Harwich
July 8, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
