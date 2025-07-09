You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Harwich

Ducklings rescued from storm drain in Harwich

July 8, 2025


HARWICH – Harwich Animal Control shared this video of ducklings being rescued from a storm drain in Harwich on Tuesday as their frantic mother watched nearby.

