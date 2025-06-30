Dukes County Sheriff’s deputy indicted on charges of possession of child pornography

HYANNIS – From Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office: Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today that on June 27, 2025, a Barnstable County Grand Jury indicted Patrick Doran, of Hyannis, MA, for Possession of Child Pornography.

In January 2025, members of the Barnstable Police Department were contacted by members of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department in Wisconsin regarding a suspect on the Cape who had been soliciting and distributing explicit materials to a 14-year-old girl in Kenosha County Wisconsin. The suspect had been posing as a 15-year-old boy. Through a joint investigation, law enforcement officers were able to determine that said suspect was Patrick Doran of Hyannis.

On February 27, 2025, members of the Barnstable Police Department and United States Secret Service (USSS) New England Cyber Task Force executed a search warrant at Doran’s home in Hyannis. Mr. Doran was home at the time of the search warrant and a cell phone was recovered from his person, as well as other electronics in the home. Mr. Doran was taken into custody on that date for an arrest warrant from Kenosha County Wisconsin. Mr. Doran’s phone and other electronics were taken to the USSS New England Cyber Task Force in Bostin for further analysis. On Mr.

Doran’s phone, law enforcement officials located approximately 1,188 files depicting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Additionally, law enforcement officials located on Mr. Doran’s phone many of the photographs and materials that had been sent to the 14-year-old girl in Wisconsin.

During the time of the allegations and the time of his arrest on the Wisconsin matter Mr. Doran was working as a Deputy for the Dukes County Sheriff’s Office.

Today, Barnstable Police Detectives located Mr. Duran in the town of Bourne, arrested him on the indictment warrant and transported him to the Barnstable Superior Court for arraignment. The Commonwealth requested $10,000 cash bail and the court imposed a cash bail of $5,000. Mr. Doran’s next court date is July 17, 2025, for pretrial hearing in the Barnstable Superior Court.

This case was investigated by Detective Nicholas Atcheson of the Barnstable Police Department and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Courtney Scalice, Chief of Child Abuse and Vulnerable Victim

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent.