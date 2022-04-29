MASHPEE – A 10-wheel dump truck caught fire in Mashpee around 7:50 AM Friday. The fire happened on Evergreen Circle just off Main Street (Route 130). The truck was fully involved and an area of brush also caught fire. No structures were involved. The driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.
Dump truck burns in Mashpee
April 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
