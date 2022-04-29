You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck burns in Mashpee

Dump truck burns in Mashpee

April 29, 2022

Mashpee Firefighters/CWN

MASHPEE – A 10-wheel dump truck caught fire in Mashpee around 7:50 AM Friday. The fire happened on Evergreen Circle  just off Main Street (Route 130). The truck was fully involved and an area of brush also caught fire. No structures were involved. The driver was not injured. Further details were not immediately available.

