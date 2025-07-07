You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck collides with utility pole knocking out power in Bourne

Dump truck collides with utility pole knocking out power in Bourne

July 7, 2025

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – A dump truck struck a utility pole in Bourne about 8:30 AM Monday. The incident happened on Shore Road south of Barlow’s Landing Road. The driver was not injured. Power was knocked out to about 200 Eversource customers. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 