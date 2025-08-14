CHATHAM – A dump truck and a pickup truck collided in Chatham around 10:15 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Fox Hill Road. Route 28 was closed in that area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. One person was evaluated by EMTs for injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Dump truck, pickup collide closing Route 28 in Chatham
August 14, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
