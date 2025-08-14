You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck, pickup collide closing Route 28 in Chatham

Dump truck, pickup collide closing Route 28 in Chatham

August 14, 2025

CHATHAM – A dump truck and a pickup truck collided in Chatham around 10:15 AM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 28 at Fox Hill Road. Route 28 was closed in that area and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. One person was evaluated by EMTs for injuries. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

