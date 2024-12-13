HARWICH – A dump truck overturned in Harwich shortly after noon Friday. The crash happened at Depot Street and Squantum Path. The driver was not injured and firefighters mitigated a small fluid spill. Harwich Police are investigating the incident. Traffic delays were possible in the area.
Dump truck rolls over in Harwich
December 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
