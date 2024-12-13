You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck rolls over in Harwich

Dump truck rolls over in Harwich

December 13, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HARWICH – A dump truck overturned in Harwich shortly after noon Friday. The crash happened at Depot Street and Squantum Path. The driver was not injured and firefighters mitigated a small fluid spill. Harwich Police are investigating the incident. Traffic delays were possible in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 