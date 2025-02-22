FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Trotting Park Road is shut down between Brick Kiln Road and Percival Road due to a dump truck vs utility pole with live wires down. Please seek alternate routes. The incident happened about 12:30 PM Saturday. The driver was not injured. Eversource was not reporting any outages as a result of the crash.
Dump truck snags wires, topples utility pole in Falmouth
February 22, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Upper Cape Tech Going to State Drama Festival with “The Yellow Boat”
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Mental Health Cuts Impact with Social Worker Alan Burt
- State Loan Program Change Could Harm Town Water Projects, Says Association to Preserve Cape Cod
- Exception Made for Seasonal National Park Employees in Federal Hiring Freeze
- State Looking At Possible Removal Of Mid-Cape Dam
- Steamship Authority Calling on Army Corps to Dredge Hyannis Amid Sand Damage to Vessels
- Barnstable County Housing Survey Out Now
- Inspector General Completes Review Of Cape Cod Gateway Airport
- Monomoy School District Receives International Award For Video Project
- LISTEN: Cape and Islands DA Joins Push Against Pocasset Health Center Closure
- Steamship Authority Investigating Speed Issue in New Vessels
- What is Island Pickle, the Indoor Pickleball Facility Going Before the Town This Week?
- Truro Town Manager Stepping Down