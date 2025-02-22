You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dump truck snags wires, topples utility pole in Falmouth

February 22, 2025

Falmouth Police/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Trotting Park Road is shut down between Brick Kiln Road and Percival Road due to a dump truck vs utility pole with live wires down. Please seek alternate routes. The incident happened about 12:30 PM Saturday. The driver was not injured. Eversource was not reporting any outages as a result of the crash.

