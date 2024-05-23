Dump truck strikes pole causing transformer to blow out in Yarmouth closing Route 28 and knocking out power





YARMOUTH – A section of Route 28 in Yarmouth is closed after a dump truck reportedly struck a utility pole causing at least three poles to snap. At least one transformer also blew out. The incident happened on Route 28 by Seaview Avenue shortly after 1 PM. The driver was not injured but had to stay in the cab until Eversource could ensure power was off. Yarmouth Police advise that Route 28 between the Parker’s River Bridge and Seaview Avenue is closed due to several poles down in the area and will likely remain closed deep into the night. 1,200 Eversource customers lost power because of the crash. By 3 PM, Eversource had reduced the outage to 241 customers. The Mass State Police truck team was working with Yarmouth Police investigating the cause of the crash.

Top photos via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN, lower photo by Blake Sears

