E-bike battery explodes in Bourne garage

E-bike battery explodes in Bourne garage

August 2, 2024

BOURNE – A lithium-ion battery in an e-bike reportedly exploded in a Bourne garage late Friday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the President’s Road location where the battery was in pieces. The fire was extinguished and smoke ventilated. No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation

