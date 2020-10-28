ORLEANS -Eldredge Parkway was closed to traffic Wednesday morning due to a gas line having been struck in the area of the fire station. Fire Department crews are on scene checking that area while National Grid secures the leak. There was no immediate danger to the surrounding homes and businesses. Crews from the fire station temporarily relocated out of the station to ensure their ability to respond to other emergencies. Although the leak was capped work is continuing in the area and delays are still possible.
Earlier gas leak by Orleans Fire station mitigated by National Grid
October 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
