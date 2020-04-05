Early detection, quick work keep Nantucket blaze to one room



NANTUCKET – From Nantucket Fire: Early discovery by a neighbor and a quick stop by Shift 4 helped to contain this fire to the room of origin. A great job by the responding crews to keep this under control in extremely windy conditions on Squam Road.

Now that we’re all spending so much time at home, this is a great time to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and practice your home escape plan. Make sure you have two clear exits from every room and a designated meeting place in the front yard.

Photo by Nantucket Fire/CWN