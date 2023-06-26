You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning crash causes delays for commuters in Sandwich

June 26, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – An SUV crashed deep into the woods in Sandwich sometime after 3:30 AM. The crash happened on Route 6 eastbound before Route 130 (Exit 59). Incredibly the driver escaped with only minor injuries. Officials had to bring in a heavy duty wrecker to hoist the vehicle out of the woods. This process took some time and curiosity delays caused traffic backups until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

