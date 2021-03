HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Cape Crossroads apartment complex at 800 Bearse’s Way about 5 AM. A fire was reported in a second floor apartment. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported. It was reported a bathroom ceiling fan may have been involved.

On November 26th, 2001, firefighters battled a 4-alarm fire in the same complex that was also reportedly caused by a bathroom fan.