Updated: Early morning fire damages Yarmouth home

YARMOUTH – A fire that reportedly started in a oven damaged a house in Yarmouth early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to 21 Icehouse Road just after 3:30 AM Monday and were able to quickly knock down the flames. Crews then checked for further fire extension and ventilated smoke. No injuries were reported.

Yarmouth fire tells Cape Wide News that when they arrived three occupants reported a kitchen fire with pets in a back bedroom. First in companies could see through an open rear door that the top of the stove was on fire with extension into overhead microwave and cabinets. When crews made entry fire was starting to roll across the ceiling. The fire was quickly knocked down and crews searched for the missing pets and found none, they believe they escaped on their own. Crews remaind on scene checking for fire extension and overhauling. The cause of the fire is under investigation.