Early morning fire destroys garage, shed, vehicle in Harwich





HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: At approximately 2 AM, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Communications center received a call for a structure fire on Kimberley Way in East Harwich. Harwich Fire, along with the Chatham Fire Department, Brewster Fire Department, and Dennis Fire Department were immediately dispatched.

While responding the address was updated to a Route 39 address. An off duty Harwich Fire Captain arrived shortly after the call was dispatched and reported a garage, shed and vehicle on fire.

Harwich Police responded and assisted at the scene with traffic and the investigation.

The department was able quickly knock down the fire and the response was scaled back, returning Chatham and Brewster and having the Dennis Engine cover Headquarters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Harwich Fire Department and does not appear to be suspicious.

There were no injuries, and companies were tied up on scene overhauling for approximately 90 minutes.