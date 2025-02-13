HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the Church Bell apartments at 215 Main Street in Hyannis about 3:10 AM Thursday. According to reports, some contents in a closet caught fire and were quickly doused. Everyone evacuated the structure safely. One person was transported from the scene to Cape Cod Hospital but it was unclear if it was related to the fire. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the residents of the apartment in question.
Early morning fire forces evacuation of Hyannis apartment complex
February 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
