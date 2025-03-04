HYANNIS – An early morning fire gutted a house in Hyannis. Flames were through the roof of the house on Wolley Road when crews arrived about 4:45 AM Monday. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Early morning fire guts Hyannis home
March 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
