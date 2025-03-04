You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning fire guts Hyannis home

Early morning fire guts Hyannis home

March 4, 2025

HYANNIS – An early morning fire gutted a house in Hyannis. Flames were through the roof of the house on Wolley Road when crews arrived about 4:45 AM Monday. Firefighters were able to knock down the flames and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

