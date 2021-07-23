DENNIS – An early morning fire damaged a home in Dennis. The blaze at 67 Acorn Road appeared to have started in the basement and began to spread up to the 1st floor. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Early morning fire in Dennis
July 23, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
