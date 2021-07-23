You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning fire in Dennis

Early morning fire in Dennis

July 23, 2021

DENNIS – An early morning fire damaged a home in Dennis. The blaze at 67 Acorn Road appeared to have started in the basement and began to spread up to the 1st floor. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

