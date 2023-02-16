NANTUCKET – A raging fire destroyed a house on Nantucket early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene on West York Lane around 2 AM to find the structure fully involved. It is believed the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Early morning fire rages through house on Nantucket
February 16, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
