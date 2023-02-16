You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Early morning fire rages through house on Nantucket

Early morning fire rages through house on Nantucket

February 16, 2023

NANTUCKET – A raging fire destroyed a house on Nantucket early Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the scene on West York Lane around 2 AM to find the structure fully involved. It is believed the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

