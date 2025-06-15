Early morning traffic stop leads to seizure of two unlicensed firearms in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: Early morning traffic stop leads to an arrest and two illegal firearms removed from our community.

At approximately 2:30 AM, officers conducted a traffic stop on Sandwich Road for an equipment violation. Officers observed the male party reaching around the interior of the vehicle. Due to this the operator was removed from the vehicle and checked for weapons. A firearm was located on his person. An illegal extended round magazine and 2nd firearm were located in the vehicle. It was determined the male party did not have an active LTC and he was intoxicated. Subsequently the male was placed under arrest. He then was transported to Falmouth PD and booked without incident. Narcotics were also located during the arrest. He will be arraigned Monday morning at Falmouth District Court.