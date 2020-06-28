Early Saturday morning fire damages Nantucket house under construction

NANTUCKET – At 1:07AM the Nantucket Public Safety Communications center received a Fire Alarm for 7 Hinckley Lane. Nantucket Fire Department personnel responded to find a property in the end stages of construction. With the arrival of the caretaker the property was checked to find a smoke condition through the buildings and a smoldering fire in one of the rooms. The fire was small and contained to the area of the room but smoke damage did extend through the building. Firefighters from the department extinguished the fire and assured there was no extension into the wall or floor in the area outside of the fire.

Damage to the building consisted of direct fire damage in the room of origin and smoke damage throughout the building. Cost of damage and repair estimated at $100,000. Property Value is assessed at $4,805,000.

Fire department personnel cleared the scene by 3:52AM. Units on scene; E4, E1, Ambulance 4 and C2 for a total of 8 NFD members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nantucket Fire and Police department but is believed to be accidental in nature at this time.